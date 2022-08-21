SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga

A senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Goyal was a businessman and owner of a multiplex in Moga city.

Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room. “After some time, family members heard the sound of fire from his room. They rushed to the room, where they found Goyal lying on the floor along with the gun. He was rushed to a private hospital but later shifted to the Civil Hospital, Moga, where he died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

“As per the preliminary investigation, this is a case of accidental fire while further investigation is on,” he added.

The district police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the Moga city police station.