SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga
A senior SAD leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence.
A senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Goyal was a businessman and owner of a multiplex in Moga city.
Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room. “After some time, family members heard the sound of fire from his room. They rushed to the room, where they found Goyal lying on the floor along with the gun. He was rushed to a private hospital but later shifted to the Civil Hospital, Moga, where he died while undergoing treatment,” he said.
“As per the preliminary investigation, this is a case of accidental fire while further investigation is on,” he added.
The district police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the Moga city police station.
-
Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains
The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added. Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.
-
Colonial-era railway bridge on Chakki river collapses amid heavy rainfall
A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Proceeding not to move forward until SIT files charge sheet in Kotkapura case, says Faridkot court
The Faridkot district and sessions court said that the proceedings in the Behbal Kalan firing case will not move further in the trial court until the charge sheet in the Kotkapura firing case is filed by the special investigation team. The matter was adjourned to October 15. On August 4, the SIT submitted a sealed status report into the investigation of the Kotkapura firing incident.
-
Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership
Amid the rise in rebel voices in the Shiromani Akali Dal, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring 'accepted faces' in the party leadership. He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
-
Show-cause notice to 3: PU officials say rescinded permission well before USA tour
A day after Panjab University Teacher's Association wrote to the vice-chancellor over the show-cause notice issued to three faculty members, the varsity officials clarified that sanctions had not been rescinded at the last minute as the teachers were claiming, but well before they left for their USA. The show-cause notices were issued to Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting.
