SAD leaders ‘forcing’ jathedar to make ‘changes’ in Dec 2 order: Rebel group

The Akali rebel group has accused the senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders of putting pressure on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to make certain alterations in the orders issued by him on December 2. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur along with party leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala addresses a press conference on current issues of the Sikh community, in Jalandhar on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club, senior rebel leaders, including Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, raised questions over the postponement of the meeting of the five Sikh high priests called by Giani Raghbir Singh.

“The members of the Sikh community had lots of expectations from the expected meeting of the Akal Takht. The leaders of the Akali Dal have created enigma before the Sikh community by not following the orders issued by the Akal Takht,” Kaur said.

She added, “The Akali Dal leaders have been putting pressure on the Akal Takht jathedar to make certain ‘friendly’ alterations in the orders issued related to the revival of the party as presently the Akali leadership has been showing its reluctance to abide by the Akal Takht decision.”