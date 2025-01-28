Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SAD leaders ‘forcing’ jathedar to make ‘changes’ in Dec 2 order: Rebel group

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 28, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The Akali rebel group has accused the senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders of putting pressure on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to make certain alterations in the orders issued by him on December 2.

The Akali rebel group has accused the senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders of putting pressure on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to make certain alterations in the orders issued by him on December 2.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur along with party leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala addresses a press conference on current issues of the Sikh community, in Jalandhar on Monday. (ANI)
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur along with party leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala addresses a press conference on current issues of the Sikh community, in Jalandhar on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club, senior rebel leaders, including Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, raised questions over the postponement of the meeting of the five Sikh high priests called by Giani Raghbir Singh.

“The members of the Sikh community had lots of expectations from the expected meeting of the Akal Takht. The leaders of the Akali Dal have created enigma before the Sikh community by not following the orders issued by the Akal Takht,” Kaur said.

She added, “The Akali Dal leaders have been putting pressure on the Akal Takht jathedar to make certain ‘friendly’ alterations in the orders issued related to the revival of the party as presently the Akali leadership has been showing its reluctance to abide by the Akal Takht decision.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On