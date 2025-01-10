SAD leaders issuing ‘distorted’ statements on meeting with Akal Takht jathedar, claims rebel group

The Akali rebel group, led by Gurpartap Singh Wadala, on Thursday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders of issuing “distorted and illogical” statements after their meeting with Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. SAD leaders had met Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

A delegation of SAD leaders had meet Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday, citing “legal implications and hurdles” in implementing the Takht’s December 2 edict for reorganising the party.

After the meeting, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema had stated that the jathedar was convinced and allowed them to act according to the party constitution, which is mandatory as per the Election Commission of India guidelines. “We apprised Giani Raghbir Singh that the Akal Takht-constituted seven-member committee for restructuring the party was not in keeping with the SAD constitution. According to the party’s constitution, only the working committee can decide about the membership drive,” Cheema had said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Wadala said, “We have been informed that there had been no discussion on making alterations in the ‘Hukamnama’ issued by the Akal Takht jathedar, and the SAD leaders were making baseless statements about it in public after their meeting with Giani Raghbir Singh. The statements of Akali Dal leaders that Giani Raghbir Singh was convinced by their viewpoint was also false.”

Wadala added that the Akal Takht jathedar, during his address on Gurpurab eve on January 6, had strongly directed the SAD to adhere to the edicts regarding the reorganisation of the party.

On December 2, the Akal Takht had ordered the SAD working committee to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had been declared a tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed during the SAD regime from 2007 to 2017, and formed a panel to hold elections for the posts of SAD president and other office-bearers within six months.

Meanwhile, the rebel group, which had dismantled its Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar after Akal Takht’s orders last month, is set to hold its meeting at Jalandhar on Friday to decide the next course of action.

SAD’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar has also called a meeting of the party’s working committee on Friday to take a call on accepting Sukhbir’s resignation besides deciding on the membership drive.