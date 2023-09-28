News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD president Sukhbir Badal flays Punjab CM Mann over crop relief, drug menace

SAD president Sukhbir Badal flays Punjab CM Mann over crop relief, drug menace

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Sep 28, 2023 05:56 AM IST

During a protest, Sukhbir criticised the AAP government for causing extensive damage to crops and residential properties due to their failure to take necessary flood-protection measures

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal flayed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not giving compensation to flood-affected farmers. He also asserted that the surge in drug problem in Punjab is a result of alleged protection provided to the drug mafia by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a party event on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a party event on Wednesday. (Sourced)

During a protest, Sukhbir criticised the AAP government for causing extensive damage to crops and residential properties due to their failure to take necessary flood-protection measures.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He also highlighted how the drug problem in the state had allegedly worsened. He mentioned instances where the narcotics control bureau (NCB) seized drugs from liquor vends, only for them to be reopened shortly after. This, he argued, demonstrated the drug mafia’s influence over the AAP government.

CM should’ve raised Canada visa suspension issue at NZC: Majithia

Hoshiarpur: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia lashed out at CM Mann for failing to raise issue of Punjabis facing problems due to visa suspension in Canada. Addressing a party event in Mukerian, Majithia said he was surprised as to why the CM had not taken up the issue at the Northern Zonal Council meeting which was presided over by Union home minister Amit Shah.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out