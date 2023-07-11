SAD sarpanch, aide arrested with 21-gm heroin in Faridkot village

The district police on Monday arrested a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch of Dalewala village and his aide with 21-gm heroin. A case was registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station in Faridkot.

The accused were identified as sarpanch Veerpal Singh and Kulvir Singh of Dalewala village in Faridkot.

Inspector Sukhchain Kaur said during checking on Sadhan Wala link road, an accidental Mahindra Thar was stopped by the police on suspicion. “The vehicle was also not having a number plate. When cops asked the drive to stop, he tried to escape the spot but the police managed to stop them. While frisking, 21-gm heroin was recovered from the possession of both accused sitting in the car. We have registered a case and started investigation after arresting both the accused,” she added.

The accused were presented in the court of duty magistrate on Monday. Police said the custodial interrogation of the accused is required to establish links in drug case. The court granted two-day custody of the accused to police.

