SAD seeks allocation of more funds for devp works ahead of Ludhiana MC elections

Citing the upcoming municipal elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors on Wednesday demanded allocation of double the funds this year for development projects in all wards of the city and submitted a memorandum in this regard with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC’s Zone-D office.

Led by district SAD president and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang and leader of Opposition in MC general House Jaspal Giaspura, they raised concern over potholed roads, especially after the city witnessed heavy rainfall recently. Dang stated that allocation of funds and approval of projects should be done at the earliest, so that remaining works can be completed in all 95 wards in the city.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said the civic body is facing shortage of funds, but had availed ₹100 crore loan last year, which will be used for development projects ahead of the civic body polls.

Sandhu said the civic body has earmarked funds for development works and all required projects will be approved as per requirements raised by councillors.