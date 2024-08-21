SAD seeks ban on Kangana-starrer ‘Emergency’

A criminal case should be lodged against Mandi MP for hurting Sikhs sentiments: Sukhbir A criminal case should be lodged against Mandi MP for hurting Sikhs sentiments: Sukhbir (HT File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday demanded the registration of a criminal case against actor and the BJP parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut for hurting the religious sentiment of Sikhs through her unreleased film “Emergency”.

Sukhbir, who was in Gidderbaha to meet party workers, said: “It was unfortunate that Kangana is deliberately working to rake up sentiments against the patriotic Sikhs to destroy communal harmony.”

Meanwhile, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also echoed similar sentiments accusing Ranaut of depicting Sikhs in a poor light.

“If any attempt is being made to defame the brave and patriotic Sikh community which won freedom for India and has filled the country’s food coffers, then it will be surmised that the central government also has a hand in spreading this false propaganda,” Harsimrat said after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.

The movie is directed by Kangana, with the Mandi MP playing the role of the former PM Indira Gandhi. The film was initially to be released in October–November 2023 but was re-scheduled for June 14, 2024, only to be postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. It is scheduled for release on September 6, and the trailer was released on August 14.

The trailer shows an actor playing the role of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

“Ranaut has earlier also made disparaging comments about our mothers who were participating in the Kisan Andolan (farmers protest),” the Bathinda MP said.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir demanded the forthcoming monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha be extended to one month from the present three-day session to discuss burning issues of the state.

“Debt burden has increased by an unprecedented ₹85,000 crore during the AAP tenure, and all these need discussion on the floor of the House. The Bhagwant Mann government is frittering away state resources on publicity, and wasteful expenditure has hit the development,” he said.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also demanded a ban on Mandi MP’s movie and said, “Sikhs can never tolerate imitation of their martyrs in films. In Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Emergency’, the character of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been distorted”.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also criticised the portrayal of Sikhs and said that it is clear from the released excerpts of the Emergency film that it has deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Faridkot Independent MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa had also demanded a ban on the movie.