SAD to hold ‘akhand path’ in memory of Manmohan Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2025 06:56 AM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold an “akhand path” and “ardas” at the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) complex in the memory of late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal made this announcement on microblogging site X on Friday.

Dates for the path and ardas will be announced soon in consultation with the family of late former PM and the SGPC. (HT File)

“Shiromani Akali Dal acknowledges values and respects the extraordinary services which the late prime minister rendered to the nation and the pride he has brought to the Sikh quom (community) all over the world,” wrote Sukhbir.

“Dr Sahib (Manmohan Singh) and my late father Parkash Singh Badal shared a special emotional bond and a vision for peace, communal harmony and development,” he added.

Sukhbir’s wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday personally conveyed the party’s humble wish and decision in this regard to Manmohan Singh’s widow Gursharan Kaur, according to a party spokesperson.

“Dates for the path and ardas will be announced soon in consultation with the family of late former PM and the SGPC,” said Sukhbir, adding that the SAD will request the apex gurdwara body to install Manmohan Singh’s portrait in the Sikh museum at Darbar Sahib. In the message, Sukhbir tagged a photograph Harsimrat Kaur Badal offering condolences to Gursharan Kaur.

