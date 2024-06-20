 SAD vice president Garcha quits - Hindustan Times
SAD vice president Garcha quits

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 20, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Sukhwinderpal Singh Garcha has backed MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali for his stance seeking implementation of the Jhundan Committee recommendations.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vice president and member of political affairs’ committee Sukhwinderpal Singh Garcha resigned from the party membership on Wednesday. He posted his resignation letter on his facebook account also. He had been associated with the party for the past two and a half decades.

Sukhwinderpal Singh Garcha
Sukhwinderpal Singh Garcha

Garcha backed MLA and legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali for his stance seeking implementation of the Jhundan Committee recommendations. He added that the party had been gradually moving towards downfall and the leadership should think about it. Mentioning the results of 2022 Punjab assembly elections and the recent Lok Sabha election, Garcha accused the party leadership of ignoring workers and their opinions.

Further, he added that he had taken the decision after discussing things with his family and friends. He will announce his next step later.

Follow Us On