SAD will reach CM’s residence in Chandigarh today to hold debate on SYL issue: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Moga
Oct 10, 2023 08:10 AM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday, had challenged the Opposition leaders for an open debate on November 1 on issues facing the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party members will reach chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on Tuesday for a debate on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a party meeting at Dharamkot in Moga district.
Addressing a party meeting at Dharamkot in Moga district, Sukhbir Badal, said, “SAD wants to engage in a meaningful debate with CM Bhagwant Mann. Accordingly, it has been decided that only district presidents, halqa incharges and SGPC members will proceed to his (CM’s) residence on Tuesday to hold him accountable for selling off the interests of Punjab on the SYL to Haryana.”

Mann, on Sunday, had challenged the Opposition leaders for an open debate on November 1 on issues facing the state. The Opposition leaders accepted the challenge and laid down terms, but the CM pooh-poohed their suggestions, asking them to come and debate.

AAP’s state spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang refuted Sukhbir’s allegations and said his father, Parkash Singh Badal, was CM when notification of SYL was first issued. “The land was also acquired during their party’s regime and the construction was started by the Congress. They are the real culprits,” he added.

Akali Dal’s appeal to guv

Chandigarh SAD on Monday appealed to governor Banwarilal Purohit to give a hearing to villagers who have spoken out against illegal mining being done in the border belt of the state. In a letter to the governor, SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia urged him to take stock of the situation during his visit to Amritsar and grant an audience to villagers who were affected due to the illegal mining activity in the area.

