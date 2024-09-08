SAD’s dharnas against Punjab govt’s policies from Sept 10

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will stage district-level dharnas against the state government over withdrawal of power subsidies, increase in VAT on petrol and diesel, hike in bus fare, increase in tax on vehicles and registration fees for land deeds, besides other “anti-people” decisions, party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder said on Saturday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

In a statement here, he mentioned that the dharnas will begin from Ludhiana on September 10, followed by Ferozepur on September 11, Fazilka on 12, Moga on 13, Sri Mukatsar Sahib on 16th, Bathinda on 17th, Mansa on 18th, Sangrur on 19th, Barnala on 20th and in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on September 23.

Fuel prices have gone up after the state cabinet recently approved increasing VAT on petrol and diesel by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise per litre, respectively. The cabinet had also okayed withdrawal of the previous government’s decision of providing power subsidy of ₹3 per unit for domestic consumers.

“The aim is to expose the “anti-people” policies of Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The law and order has collapsed and gangsters are ruling the state in which dacoities, loot, extortions and murders have become the order of the day,” he said, adding that industries were shifting from the state.