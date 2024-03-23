SAD’s hints it may go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Amid the buzz of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the meeting of its core committee, the top decision-making body of the Akalis, on Friday passed a resolution hinting that the party might go alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal (PTI)

The resolution said ‘the party’s principles are over politics’ and it sought to resolve the issues concerning Punjab and the Sikhs as a pre-requisite for an alliance with the saffron party, hinting that “no alliance was possible at this stage.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“All the issues are pending to be addressed and negotiations or a promise cannot be made by the government led by the BJP when a model code of conduct has been imposed. At this stage the initiatives are being made by the BJP for seat sharing,” said a core committee member on the condition of anonymity.

What is Akali Dal’s gain from the alliance now? he asked.

Before the meeting, the top party leaders met at party president Sukhbir Badal’s Chandigarh residence to discuss political permutations. The leaders questioned the timing of the alliance, what has changed now, from 2020 when SAD had cut 24-year-old ties with the BJP in solidarity towards the farmers who were then seeking annulment of (now repealed) three farm laws and how the party would justify the tie-up when the poll process has started.

Top leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Manjit Singh GK, who came back into the party fold recently, also attended the meeting, signalling that Akalis have put their house in order.

Passing through difficult times, particularly when its strength has been reduced to three seats in the 117-member state legislative assembly, the panth and the peasantry, once considered its core support base, disillusioned, SAD it seems is not willing to take any chance and is treading with prudence.

The resolution seems to be a move to resurrect its core strengths. The resolution urged the Centre to honour its written commitment for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh detenues) who had completed their terms and fulfilment of the promises made to farmers, farm labourers and stop interference in the religious affairs and institutions of the panth.

“We strongly condemn the conspiracies to break the SGPC by setting up a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana. We also condemn attempts to usurp control of the DSGMC, Takhat Hazur Sahib, Nanded, and Takht Patna Sahib,” reads the resolution passed in the meeting chaired by the SAD president.

Not missing the Dalits, who consist 34% of the state’s population, the resolution condemned the demolition and demanded allotment of the land for the construction of the Guru Ravidas Temple in New Delhi. It also opposed cases against Punjabis and Sikhs under the NSA as unconstitutional.

During the discussions, Akali leaders questioned the BJP’s seat-sharing formula of leaving just eight seats to SAD.

In the past, the saffron party used to fight three and ten seats used to be in the Akali’s quota.

The two parties have been holding behind-the-scenes parleys for an alliance for the past few months. At one stage SAD was keen and two days ago BJP’s top leader and home minister Amit Shah had given positive indications. BJP’s state president Sunil Jakhar has been publicly advocating for an alliance. It needs to be mentioned that in the first week of February two parties were all set to announce the alliance, however, with the start of the farmer’s protest starting February 13, the SAD went into wait-and-watch mode.

SAD focus on 2027 state polls

In today’s discussions, SAD leaders said the party has its eyes set on 2027 state polls. Many leaders, who didn’t wish to be named, said that BJP wants to piggyback on the Akalis and in case the alliance wins seats then the saffron party would benefit and would take all the credit. In that case, the BJP will demand more seats in the 2027 assembly polls. In the past when SAD-BJP formed coalition government in the state (in 1997, 2007 and 2012) Akali Dal used to contest on 94 and BJP on 23.

“Ours is one regional party. Even if we have been reduced to a thin presence in the state assembly, in political space we are seen as a tangible regional force,” said the party’s vice-president and former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujaral, who added that for Akali Dal, ultimate objective is 2027 state elections, not winning a few seats in the parliament elections.