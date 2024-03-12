SAD’s Punjab Bachao Yatra resumes: AAP govt burdened Punjab with huge debt, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal resumed the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ on Monday with a call to elect the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during party’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Muktsar on Monday, (Sanjeev KumarHT)

The Akali Dal resumed the rally after a halt of 25 days from Gibberbaha, in the home district of the Badal family.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Addressing gatherings in Gidderbaha and Muktsar assembly segments, Sukhbir said the national parties have caused ample loss to Punjab as they are based in Delhi. The former deputy chief minister appealed to the electors to “stop experimenting and choose the ones who are your own.”

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have caused a lot of damage to the state. AAP came to power in the state with a promise of “badlav”. Their model of political change has pushed Punjab under heavy debt. Now the time has come to realise the truth and all of you to get united under the umbrella of the SAD that is a custodian of the Panth, Punjab and Punjabis. If Punjab is strong, we will be strong,” he said at a rally at Dod village.

The political march was started on February 1 from Attari, the border region of Amritsar, with an aim to cover 43 assembly segments by mid-March and garner support for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the march was suspended on February 15 due to the agitation by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

The yatra was put on hold to express solidarity with the farmers, who traditionally form a significant chunk of the SAD’s electoral support base.