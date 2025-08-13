Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Saini flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Chandigarh to Kashmir’s Lal Chowk

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 05:56 am IST

The yatra, organised by the media student association, aims to foster unity, promote respect for the national flag and strengthen bonds of brotherhood across the country. The yatra will culminate on August 18.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged-off a “Tiranga Yatra” from here on Tuesday, which will travel through Punjab and reach Kashmir’s historic Lal Chowk.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini felicitating a student during the flagging off of the “Tiranga Yatra”from Chandigarh on Tuesday and will end at Kashmir’s Lal Chowk on August 18. (Sourced)
Speaking on the occasion, Saini congratulated the office-bearers and members of the association, especially more than 100 girl students participating in the march. “This entire yatra is being led and managed by girl students. When our daughters take the lead in any campaign, it gains sensitivity, determination and resolve manifold. This journey showcases not only the strength and courage of Haryana’s daughters but also represents the power of women across the nation. I wish all the girls a bright future ahead,” he said.

