Saini reviews arrangements for PM’s visit to Sonepat on Oct 17

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday held a meeting with officers of various departments to review the preparations for Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Sonepat and issued necessary directions. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT Photo for representation)

Prime Minister Modi will visit Sonepat on October 17 to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government’s third term in Haryana. During the visit, the PM will dedicate and inaugurate several developmental projects worth crores of rupees for the people of the state, an official statement said.

The PM’s visit will give new momentum and direction to Haryana’s development and further strengthen the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana’, it said. Saini directed the officers to ensure that all arrangements related to the programme are carried out in a time-bound and coordinated manner.

He also reviewed the progress of the projects likely to be inaugurated or whose foundation stones are to be laid. Saini instructed the officials to finalise the programme schedule, route plan, security and crowd management strategy, and to ensure that all infrastructure and venue preparations are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Saini said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Haryana has achieved remarkable milestones in development over the past decade. “Due to the effective implementation of central government schemes, welfare-oriented policies of the state government and a transparent administrative system that promotes investment, Haryana today stands among the leading states of the country,” he said.

The chief minister said that the prime minister’s visit is not only a matter of pride for Haryana but will also mark an important milestone in the state’s development journey. “With the combined efforts of the central and the state governments, rapid development of infrastructure has taken place in the state, leading to significant growth in investment, employment and civic amenities,” he said.

Among those present in the meeting on Friday included chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, chief principal secretary to the CM, Rajesh Khullar, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Sudhir Rajpal, and additional chief secretary, home, Sumita Misra.