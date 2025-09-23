Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officials to prepare detailed project reports for the Sikh Museum and Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum, to be built in Kurukshetra, at the earliest. Saini reviews progress of museums to be built in Kurukshetra, asks officials to expedite DPRs

In a meeting with officials, he said that construction of both the museums should be completed within the stipulated time, so that the heritage of Sikh gurus can be preserved and the coming generations can take inspiration from their teachings, an official statement said.

Saini instructed that a provision for installing solar panels should be kept in mind while preparing the detailed project reports.

The Sikh Museum will be constructed on a three-acre land. Saini said its construction should be such that it presents the complete glimpse of Sikh history, culture, and the contribution of Sikh gurus.

The museum should also realistically depict the historic battles fought by Sikh gurus for the protection of religion, justice and human values, so that the saga of their sacrifice and struggle remains a source of inspiration for centuries, he said.

The chief minister stressed that the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum, to be built on a five-acre land, must be grand. It should be magnificent in terms of architecture and its content should effectively present Guru Ravidas' life, philosophy, spiritual thoughts, and his message of social harmony.

Pointing out that the lands for the projects have already been provided by the Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Saini said that now the requisite processes before the start of construction must be completed at the earliest.

Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister; Kala Ramachandran, Principal Secretary, Department of Heritage and Tourism; K Makarand Pandurang, Director General of the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture; Chander Shekhar Khare, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, and Vishram Kumar Meena, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner, were among those who attended the meeting.

