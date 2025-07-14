Saini urges youth to join fight against drug abuse

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday emphasised that the youth are the foundation of the nation’s future, and their health is crucial to the progress of society, the state, and the country. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flagging off a marathon in Kaithal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing participants at a half marathon in Kaithal, Saini urged the youth to pledge that they would neither use drugs nor allow others around them to fall into addiction. “A drug-free Haryana is not just a slogan—it’s our collective resolution. We must all work together to realise this goal,” he said.

The half marathon, held on Ambala Road, saw enthusiastic participation, including from Paralympic medallist Harvinder Singh and mountaineer Reena Bhatti, who served as brand ambassadors for the event.

Saini highlighted the state’s ongoing anti-drug initiatives. “For over 10 years, our youth have been united in fighting drug abuse across Haryana. Recently, a statewide cyclothon against drug addiction saw participation from more than 7.5 lakh youth. Marathons are also being organised in various districts to raise awareness,” he said.

He added that eliminating drug abuse is essential for ensuring a healthy and progressive future for the youth and society. “Drug addiction destroys not just individuals, but families and entire communities. It weakens our social fabric and harms both physical and mental health,” he noted.

The chief minister also participated in the race to encourage young people to adopt healthy lifestyles and stand united against drug abuse.

Later, he felicitated the winners of the half marathon. In the 10 km race, Prakash secured first place in the men’s category, followed by Mohit in second and Rohit Verma in third. In the women’s category, Anjali Devi bagged the top spot, while Sunita and Babita came second and third, respectively. In the 21 km race, Nitesh Kumar claimed first position in the men’s category, with Vikas and Mukesh Kumar finishing second and third. Among women, Sonika finished first, Ankita Ben second, and Neeta Rani third. The Chief Minister awarded cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 to the top three winners of the 10 km race, and ₹1.21 lakh, ₹1 lakh and ₹75,000 to the winners of the 21 km race, along with medals.