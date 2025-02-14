Sajjad Lone submits resolution seeking restoration of Articled 370, 35A

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator, Sajjad Lone has submitted a resolution to be taken up in the upcoming session of assembly for the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A. Peoples Conference chairman and legislator, Sajjad Lone has submitted a resolution to be taken up in the upcoming session of assembly for the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A. (HT File)

Lone, who is a legislator from Handwara, is the only assembly member of PC in the 90-member house. The budget session of the assembly begins on March 3 and will continue till the second week of April.

Sources said that Sajjad Lone has already submitted a resolution in the Assembly seeking debate on the issue.

“Yes, a resolution has been submitted by PC chairman Sajjad Lone in the assembly for restoration of Article 370 and 35A. Hope this resolution will be acknowledged and the house will debate on this during the budget session,” a close aide of Sajjad Lone said.

Last time when the first assembly session was held in Srinagar, PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra had sought debate on Article 370 and 35A in the assembly. However, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather didn’t acknowledge the request of PDP legislators which later saw adjournment of the house for the first three days.

Sources said that PDP is also planning to submit a resolution in the Assembly seeking debate in the budget session.

Though NC in its first cabinet meeting passed a resolution about restoration of statehood, however they maintained silence on Article 370 which was the main election slogan of the NC.

National Conference during the election campaign has dubbed PC, especially Sajjad Lone, as the B team of the BJP, however, now opposition parties have been using the same terminology against J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The Jammu & Kashmir assembly in its first session in October passed a resolution seeking the restoration of the region’s special status amid ruckus by BJP legislators. J&K deputy chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution, which called upon the “Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives” to bring back the region’s special status, scrapped in 2019.

However, PDP, Peoples Conference and AIP legislators then said that resolution was weak and didn’t address concerns of the people of J&K.