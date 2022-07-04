Saketri resident found dead in Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A Saketri village resident who used to fish regularly at Sukhna Lake was found dead in the lake water on Sunday morning.
Police, who are not terming the matter a suicide, said the deceased, who was aged around 40, would often fish at the Kishangarh side of the lake and was also fond of drinking. He used to live in a hutment at Saketri village in Panchkula.
Police said he seemed to have died two days ago as the body was bloated. The body was shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Sector-3 police station.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
