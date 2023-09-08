Samba: Three gangrape accused held within 24 hours

The police on Friday arrested three gangrape accused within 24 hours of the crime, in Ramgarh area of Samba, said officials. A case under Sections 457, 363 and 376-D of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act was registered at Ramgarh police station against the three accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, alias Babu; Karandeep Singh, alias Bunty, and Pankaj Targotra, all residents of Ramgarh tehsil of Samba.

Further investigations have been taken up.

