Samba: Three gangrape accused held within 24 hours

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 08, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, alias Babu; Karandeep Singh, alias Bunty, and Pankaj Targotra, all residents of Ramgarh tehsil of Samba

The police on Friday arrested three gangrape accused within 24 hours of the crime, in Ramgarh area of Samba, said officials.

A case under Sections 457, 363 and 376-D of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act was registered at Ramgarh police station against the three accused.
The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, alias Babu; Karandeep Singh, alias Bunty, and Pankaj Targotra, all residents of Ramgarh tehsil of Samba.

Further investigations have been taken up.

