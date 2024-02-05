Sambar deer strays into Chandigarh’s Sector 9, rescued by forest officials

A team from the Chandigarh wildlife department on Monday rescued a sambar deer after the animal strayed into a residential area of the city. The sambar deer, aged four to five years, that entered Sector 9 of Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI Photo)

According to TC Nautiyal, chief wildlife warden, Chandigarh, “A sambar, aged four to five years, entered the residential area of Chandigarh. The animal’s presence created panic among locals because of the deer’s huge antlers. After receiving information, the wildlife team chased the animal from Sector 9 to Sector 18 and brought him under control. The officials took him to the veterinary doctor for a checkup after which he will be released into the forest.”

The deer being rescued by a wildlife department team before he was taken away from Sector 18, Chandigarh. (ANI Photo)

Visuals showed forest officials carefully wrapping the deer in a net to take it away from the area.

The wildlife officer said that the deer had lost its way from the Sukhna Lake Sanctuary and strayed into a residential area.

“The weather has been bad for the last two to three days because of the rains, therefore it must have lost its way and entered the residential area,” Nautiyal said.