 Sambar deer strays into Chandigarh’s Sector 9, rescued by forest officials - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sambar deer strays into Chandigarh’s Sector 9, rescued by forest officials

Sambar deer strays into Chandigarh’s Sector 9, rescued by forest officials

ByAsian News International
Feb 05, 2024 03:51 PM IST

The wildlife officer said that the deer had lost its way from the Sukhna Lake Sanctuary and strayed into a residential area

A team from the Chandigarh wildlife department on Monday rescued a sambar deer after the animal strayed into a residential area of the city.

The sambar deer, aged four to five years, that entered Sector 9 of Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI Photo)
The sambar deer, aged four to five years, that entered Sector 9 of Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI Photo)

According to TC Nautiyal, chief wildlife warden, Chandigarh, “A sambar, aged four to five years, entered the residential area of Chandigarh. The animal’s presence created panic among locals because of the deer’s huge antlers. After receiving information, the wildlife team chased the animal from Sector 9 to Sector 18 and brought him under control. The officials took him to the veterinary doctor for a checkup after which he will be released into the forest.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The deer being rescued by a wildlife department team before he was taken away from Sector 18, Chandigarh. (ANI Photo)
The deer being rescued by a wildlife department team before he was taken away from Sector 18, Chandigarh. (ANI Photo)

Visuals showed forest officials carefully wrapping the deer in a net to take it away from the area.

The wildlife officer said that the deer had lost its way from the Sukhna Lake Sanctuary and strayed into a residential area.

“The weather has been bad for the last two to three days because of the rains, therefore it must have lost its way and entered the residential area,” Nautiyal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On