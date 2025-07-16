‘Same colour uniform’ for all employees rile Chandigarh govt teachers

Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh, held a protest outside the District Education Officer (DEO) office in Sector 19 on Tuesday opposing the recent directive by the Chandigarh education department enforcing a uniform dress code for government school teachers. Members of Chandigarh Joint Action Committee of Teachers protesting outside DEO office in Sector 19 on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The committee submitted a formal letter of objection to the DEO, urging immediate reconsideration and withdrawal of the dress code order. Savinder Singh, union chairperson, said, “The directive doesn’t make sense. The same uniform has been implemented for all levels of teachers and for which we are not being paid any money. We agree that teachers should dress decently but imposing fixed colour schemes on teachers is wrong.” He added that the association will hold further protests if the mandate is implemented from July 21 onwards.

Meanwhile, UT director of school education, Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that even though the dress code is to be implemented from next week, some of the school teachers on Monday had already shown up in their mandated uniforms. Brar said that they will hold a dialogue with the protesting teachers but they still plan to go ahead with the implementation from next week.

As per the UT education department, the teachers will have to wear a uniform once a week. Female principals are directed to wear a maroon saree and maroon blouse with golden/beige border or plain maroon suit with golden/beige dupatta. Female teachers will have to wear ivory-coloured suit with a shade darker for dupatta or ivory-coloured saree and blouse with beige or golden border. Male principals will have to wear white formal shirt and grey trousers while male teachers will have to wear a blue formal shirt and grey trousers.