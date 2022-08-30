Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project: Clouds of dust taking toll on Ludhiana residents
Dust pollution owning to the ongoing construction of Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project has increased the air quality index (AQI) in Ludhiana city— from 87 (satisfactory) and 106 on August 28 and 29, respectively, to 130 on Tuesday
Dust pollution owning to the ongoing construction of Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project has been shooting up the air quality index (AQI) in the city— from 87 (satisfactory) and 106 on August 28 and 29, respectively, to 130 on Tuesday.
The civic body as well as district administration have flagged the issue before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The chairperson of the monitoring committee of NGT, retired justice Jasbir Singh, had also asked the district administration to issue a directive to the national highway official deployed in the city to take action to curtail the dust pollution caused due to ongoing elevated road project.
MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, in a recently held meeting with the NGT officials, had said pollution level drops in the monsoon season due to settling of dust, but a few days after rain the dust dries up and due to crossing of vehicles plume of dust envelops the atmosphere and rises AQI.
Manjit Singh, who runs a shop near Bharat Nagar Chowk, has similar ordeal to share. “Spend a day here and you will realise the plight of shopkeepers. Besides traffic, the dust has made our life miserable. We are losing out on customers,” he said.
Physician Dr Gaurav Sachdeva said dust particles could be hazardous to health. “The fine 2.5 particulate matter could even enter the lungs through windpipe and lead to breathing issues. People with allergies and asthmatics are suggested to wear face masks— preferably N-95, while travelling here,” he said.
‘Current air quality cannot determine pollution’
Environmentalist Gagnish Khurana said current air quality results are not the correct determinants of pollution in the city as the pollution observatory has been installed deep inside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). To get a clear projection of air pollution, the observatory should be installed at one of these locations of the city.
On the other hand, project director of Samrala Chowk-Ferozepur Road elevated road project Krishan Sachdeva said, “We are carrying out extensive sprinkling at the spots where construction is taking place. If commuters are facing more issues we will intensify sprinkling on Bharat Nagar Chowk and Aarti Chowk.”
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
