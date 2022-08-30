Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project: Clouds of dust taking toll on Ludhiana residents

Dust pollution owning to the ongoing construction of Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project has been shooting up the air quality index (AQI) in the city— from 87 (satisfactory) and 106 on August 28 and 29, respectively, to 130 on Tuesday.

The civic body as well as district administration have flagged the issue before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The chairperson of the monitoring committee of NGT, retired justice Jasbir Singh, had also asked the district administration to issue a directive to the national highway official deployed in the city to take action to curtail the dust pollution caused due to ongoing elevated road project.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, in a recently held meeting with the NGT officials, had said pollution level drops in the monsoon season due to settling of dust, but a few days after rain the dust dries up and due to crossing of vehicles plume of dust envelops the atmosphere and rises AQI.

Manjit Singh, who runs a shop near Bharat Nagar Chowk, has similar ordeal to share. “Spend a day here and you will realise the plight of shopkeepers. Besides traffic, the dust has made our life miserable. We are losing out on customers,” he said.

Physician Dr Gaurav Sachdeva said dust particles could be hazardous to health. “The fine 2.5 particulate matter could even enter the lungs through windpipe and lead to breathing issues. People with allergies and asthmatics are suggested to wear face masks— preferably N-95, while travelling here,” he said.

‘Current air quality cannot determine pollution’

Environmentalist Gagnish Khurana said current air quality results are not the correct determinants of pollution in the city as the pollution observatory has been installed deep inside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). To get a clear projection of air pollution, the observatory should be installed at one of these locations of the city.

On the other hand, project director of Samrala Chowk-Ferozepur Road elevated road project Krishan Sachdeva said, “We are carrying out extensive sprinkling at the spots where construction is taking place. If commuters are facing more issues we will intensify sprinkling on Bharat Nagar Chowk and Aarti Chowk.”