Samrala man bludgeons father to death with wooden log, held

A 24-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death on Tuesday using a wooden log in Gehlewal village of Samrala. A 24-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death on Tuesday using a wooden log in Gehlewal village of Samrala. (HT File)

According to the police, the accused, Prabhjot Singh, was locked into a room by neighbours before he could escape after murdering 55-year-old Jaswinder Singh. The neighbours then alerted the police and the accused was arrested.

Police said the accused had allegedly murdered his grandmother in a similar manner a year and a half ago. However, no case was registered as the family did not file a police complaint and claimed that the elderly woman had fallen off from stairs, which led to her demise.

After the incident on Wednesday, the Samrala police registered a first-information report (FIR). According to police, the accused and the victim were ‘mentally disturbed’.

Samrala station-house officer (SHO) inspector Davinder Pal Singh said that locals informed the police about the murder, and they reached the spot and arrested the accused.

The locals said Prabhjot was peeping out in the street on Tuesday night as he was planning to escape. A neighbour noticed him and found his actions suspicious. When they went to his home, they saw Jaswinder’s body lying in blood on the veranda. They bolted the room Prabhjot Singh was in and alerted the police.

“We came to know that the accused had bludgeoned his grandmother to death with a wooden log as well. However, the family members concealed the matter,” said the SHO.

The police have registered an FIR under section 103 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a statement by village sarpanch Boota Singh.