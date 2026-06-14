Sanawar alumna Parveen Kumar awarded highest rank in King Charles’ Birthday Honours

Parveen June Kumar, 84, a distinguished gastroenterologist, global medical educator and alumna of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, has been awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE), the highest rank within the Order of the British Empire, in the King Charles annual Birthday Honours list. Professor emerita of medicine and education at the Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London, Parveen June Kumar has been recognised for a wide range of contributions over the years. (HT)

Kumar heads a list of nearly 35 Indian-origin medics, entrepreneurs and community champions recognised in the honours announced by the UK Cabinet Office on Friday night.

Released to mark the British monarch’s official birthday, the 2026 honours list celebrates 1,182 recipients from across the UK for “going above and beyond in delivering positive change to benefit others”.

Professor emerita of medicine and education at the Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London, Kumar has been recognised for a wide range of contributions over the years.

“She co-founded and authored the textbook ‘Kumar and Clark’s Clinical Medicine’, used worldwide. As resident of the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund, she raised 100,000 pounds, and helped establish a confidential helpline for doctors in distress,” her citation reads.

“As president of the Royal Society of Medicine, she set up the Global Health initiative. At the Royal College of Physicians, she was a senior examiner and set up educational programmes,” it notes.

Kumar also co-chairs the British Medical Journal’s Commission for the Future of the National Health Service and is ambassador to the UK Health Alliance for Climate Change.

The honours list also featured several recipients with Punjab roots. Among them, Dr Inderpal Singh received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to osteoporosis care in Wales.

Among those appointed Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) are Satbinder Bains for services to foster care, Sanjiv Mahajan for services to economic statistics, Parvinder Kaur and Ravinder Singh Matharu for services to men’s fashion and tailoring, Neerasha Singh for services to early years education.

Other honours include a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for Sarbjit Singh Uppal, director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, for services to national security.

Metropolitan Police Service Inspector Jagjivan Singh Khangura was awarded Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) for services to royalty and specialist protection. Known to colleagues as Jag, Khangura was frequently seen behind King Charles in television footage as part of his protection team before his recent retirement.

The King’s Birthday Honours are announced annually to mark the monarch’s official birthday, celebrated with the Trooping the Colour ceremony. A committee recommends recipients before the final list is approved by the British Prime Minister and formally awarded in the King’s name.

“Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

“Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you,” Starmer said.