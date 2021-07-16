Sand boa snake rescued from Pathankot man in Chandigarh

A brown sand boa snake was rescued from a Pathankot man who was trying to sell it for ₹15 lakh in the city.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, was arrested near the Sector-23 government school following a tip-off on Wednesday night.

Police said a decoy customer approached Kumar to buy the snake. As soon as a deal was struck, he was nabbed. The rescued snake was handed over to the forest and wildlife department.

During questioning, he revealed that he bought the reptile from a snake charmer in Pathankot.

According to investigators, the rare non-poisonous snake was in huge demand in the international market for use in black magic, and making certain medicines and cosmetics. It is also believed to bring good luck and wealth.

A case under various sections of the Wild Life Protection Act and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-17 police station. The accused was produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody.