Sandeep Jakhar slams Warring for ‘publicly rebuking’ senior leader
Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar accused the Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring of showing his arrogance by treating a senior leader in this manner; though Khaira later also clarified that his statement should not be misconstrued, the remark did not go down well with Warring who replied that no one should give unsolicited advice as it diminishes their respect.
Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar on Sunday slammed the party’s state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for “publicly rebuking” senior leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
Jakhar, a first-time MLA from Abohar, accused the Punjab Congress president of showing his arrogance by treating a senior leader in this manner. “The sheer arrogance of the punjab congress president, when you publicly rebuke a senior leader like Khaira sab and then one expects to be respected by the cadre…Respect is earned (sic),” he posted on Twitter a day after Warring and Khaira raised questions over each other’s actions.
Amid protests by the state Congress against former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s arrest by the vigilance bureau in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam, Bholath MLA and chairman of All-India Kisan Congress, had on Saturday advised Warring not to “waste” energy on defending individuals as the state is currently facing burning issues like beadbi (sacrilege), farmer suicides and lumpy skin disease. “I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi, farmer suicides, water logging, Lsd etc. I faced ED & bcoz I was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If our leaders r honest why worry? (sic)” he tweeted without naming any particular leader.
Though Khaira later also clarified that his statement should not be misconstrued, the remark did not go down well with Warring who replied that no one should give unsolicited advice as it diminishes their respect. There is also no love lost between Warring and Sandeep Jakhar from the time the latter’s uncle and former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and they frequently take digs at each other. Warring had, on August 14, dared the Abohar MLA to resign from the Congress and seek a fresh mandate.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
