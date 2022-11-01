Sandeep Khirwar is Panchkula police commissioner
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 03:18 AM IST
Additional director general of police (ADGP) Sandeep Khirwar is a 1995-batch IPS officer. He has served as SP Panchula from 2007 to 2009. On day one of the joining, the officer visited a few police stations and ensured that keeping a check on crime will be his priority.
Additional director general of police (ADGP) Sandeep Khirwar took charge as the Panchkula police commissioner on Monday.
He was earlier posted as ADGP, law and order, Haryana.
ADGP Hanif Qureshi, who had been appointed police commissioner in April, has moved on to his next posting as joint secretary in the ministry of heavy industries for five years.
