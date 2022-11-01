Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sandeep Khirwar is Panchkula police commissioner

Sandeep Khirwar is Panchkula police commissioner

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 03:18 AM IST

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Sandeep Khirwar is a 1995-batch IPS officer. He has served as SP Panchula from 2007 to 2009. On day one of the joining, the officer visited a few police stations and ensured that keeping a check on crime will be his priority.

Sandeep Khirwar, the new Panchkula police commissioner. (HT Photo)
Sandeep Khirwar, the new Panchkula police commissioner. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Sandeep Khirwar took charge as the Panchkula police commissioner on Monday.

He was earlier posted as ADGP, law and order, Haryana.

ADGP Hanif Qureshi, who had been appointed police commissioner in April, has moved on to his next posting as joint secretary in the ministry of heavy industries for five years.

Khirwar is a 1995-batch IPS officer. He has served as SP Panchula from 2007 to 2009. On day one of the joining, the officer visited a few police stations and ensured that keeping a check on crime will be his priority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out