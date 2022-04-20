Sangrur admn identifies three sites for govt medical college
The Punjab government has initiated the process to set up a medical college in Sangrur.
Hussan Lal, principal secretary, medical education and research, on Wednesday visited Sangrur and held a meeting with deputy commissioner and other senior officials in this regard. According to officials privy to the development, the college will be set up with 100% state funding.
“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wants to set up a medical college in Sangrur, and we are identifying land for it. We have zeroed in on three suitable sites. Government teams will visit these locations to finalise the site,” said Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal.
The Punjab CM, who belongs to Satoj village in Sunam, represented Sangrur in the Lok Sabha since 2014 before getting elected to the Vidhan Sabha from the Dhuri seat, also in the district. Even former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had announced to set up a government medical college in Sangrur in November last year with ₹350-crore state funding.
“I have visited the Sangrur civil hospital to review the requirements to be fulfilled for setting up a medical college (according to the National Medical Council norms). First, the hospital needs to be upgraded to 300 beds,” said Hussan Lal, adding that the site will be finalised soon.
Punjab has four government medical colleges as of now, in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali. There were two more planned in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, though there is no clarity on their fate as of now.
Punjab Congress chief asks councillors to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections
To gird councillors' loins for the upcoming municipal elections, expected to be held next year, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conducted a meeting with the Congress councillors at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office on Wednesday. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar were also present in the meeting.
Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police. Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai. The former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Krishna Prakash, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.
PAU alumnus Zora Singh elected as American Society For Horticultural Science fellow
Punjab Agricultural University alumnus Professor Zora Singh was elected as a fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science during the 59th Annual Class of Fellows. Singh was selected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to science, profession and industry of horticulture at state, national and international levels. Singh, who did his BSc Agriculture (Honours), MSc and PhD from PAU started his career as an assistant professor at the institute in 1988.
MSRTC Pune division increases bus operations, protesting workers resume duties
PUNE The bus operations of the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are getting back on track after a large number of the protesting workers have resumed duties since the last few days. Since the Bombay High Court direction to join till April 15, a total 3,200 workers have joined back out of the total 4,192 workers in the Pune MSRTC division.
Retired colonel, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries in Pune
PUNE A retired colonel and his wife were found dead, with gunshot wounds on their body, in their house in Mundhwa on Wednesday. While the man is 75 years of age, his wife is 63 years old, according to the police. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been recorded at Mundhwa police station.
