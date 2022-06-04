Sangrur bypoll: SAD for common candidate of Panthic parties
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday welcomed the message given by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to all Panthic factions to unite and field a common candidate from the families of ‘Bandi Singhs’ for the Sangrur Lok Sabha parliamentary bypoll.
The SAD core committee, which met here under the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, while welcoming the statement of the Akal Takht jathedar, said the party was still striving for the Panthic unity.
Later at night, Sukhbir reached Sangrur to meet SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann.Senior party leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Prem Singh Chandumajra were also with him besides Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
During the meeting, the SAD president proposed to contest the Sangrur byelection with a joint candidate of all Panthic organisations. Mann sought a couple of days to think about it. “If they (SAD) field a candidate who can raise issues pertaining to the release of long-term Sikh detainees in various jails and attacks on minorities, then we will think about it,” said Mann after the meeting.
Earlier, the SAD committee also took note of “lawlessness” in the state. It alleged that the AAP government had failed to maintain law and order to such an extent that no one was safe. “The civil society is living in fear of gangsters even as extortions, murders, dacoities and targeted killings are occurring on a daily basis,” it said.
Briefing the committee, the SAD president said a delegation of the party had also met the Punjab governor to demand a National Investigating Agency (NIA) probe into the entire issue of withdrawal of security of prominent persons, including Sidhu Moose Wala as well as the subsequent publicity of this act. The core committee was of the unanimous view that Mann should resign on moral grounds after “failing to secure the life and safety of Punjabis”.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics