Sangrur case highlights need for counsellors at meritorious schools

After a 16-year-old student from Meritorious School, Ghabdan, in Sangrur, reportedly ended his life on Monday evening, questions were raised about the mental health assistance available to students residing in such residential schools. The recent suicide incident has brought attention to the challenges faced by teenagers living in such schools (HT File)

The Ludhiana Meritorious Senior Secondary School, accommodating approximately 1,000 students in hostels on the school premises, strictly follows guidelines that prohibit personal phone access for students. As per the school’s policy, students are permitted to communicate with their families only once a week for a brief duration of 2-3 minutes. Missing their allocated time slot requires students to either connect with their parents through a public call office (PCO) at their own expense or wait for the next scheduled week.

A Class 11 student, speaking anonymously, shared the difficulties faced during the initial period at the hostel and said, “Living independently in the hostel, everything is new, and the lack of guidance from older individuals makes it challenging. Limited interaction with the outside world adds to the monotony.”

Similarly, a 16-year-old non-medical student highlighted the intense academic competition and said: “The pressure to perform well is constant, and instances of teachers scolding students carry over to the hostel, where peers may make fun of it. In such situations, I long for a conversation with my family, but it is not considered urgent enough to call home.”

Teachers at the school expressed their concerns about the absence of a permanent counsellor on the hostel premises. Despite repeated requests over the last few months, the school has not been able to secure professional counselling services. According to a teacher who wished to remain anonymous, “While we do our best to guide and assist students, we cannot replace a professional counsellor who understands child psychology and can address the delicate issues faced by students at this tender age.”

“The lack of emotional support has led to instances where parents have requested teachers to hand over money to their wards for paid calls, emphasising the loneliness students feel” the teacher said, stressing the importance of an in-house counsellor to intervene before students take drastic steps.

Principal Vishvakirat Kahlon acknowledged the ongoing efforts to secure a permanent counsellor for the school. “I have raised this issue with higher authorities in writing and verbally during multiple meetings, but the counsellors are still awaited. Alongside a counsellor, we have also requested a permanent para-medical staff for the school.”