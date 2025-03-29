Sangrur: Cop booked, aide held for stealing tractor-trailer from Khanauri

A police constable and his relative have been booked for stealing a tractor-trailer from the Khanauri protest site, police said on Friday. According to the complaint, Jagjit Singh’s trailer was taken from a temporary holding location near the Khanauri border after the protest was dispersed on March 19. (HT File)

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal confirmed that a cop has been booked. “Authorities have traced the stolen trailer using available records, including Aadhaar card details given during the release of the vehicle from the police impound where all the tractors and trailers were taken after the site was cleared of the protesting farmers on March 19.” the SSP said.

Based on the complaint of BKU (Sidhupur) Barnala president Jagjit Singh, a resident of Pakho Kalan village, Barnala, an FIR under sections 303(2) (committing theft), 3 (5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Varinder and one unidentified accomplice for stealing a tractor-trailer of a farmer who had participated in the protests at Khanauri at Patran police station.

According to the complaint, Jagjit Singh’s trailer was taken from a temporary holding location near the Khanauri border after the protest was dispersed on March 19. He stated that he discovered the trailer was missing on March 21 when he went to retrieve it.

DSP Patran Inderpal Chauhan said: “Based on the FIR, Paramjit Singh, the uncle of constable Varinder has been arrested. Manhunt is on to arrest Varinder.”