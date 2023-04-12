Despite rain, crop yield likely to improve in Sangrur

Despite being affected by downpour and hailstorm, Sangrur district, one of the major producers of wheat in Punjab, is likely to witness rise in crop yield as compared to the last rabi season. According to the local agriculture department, the average yield per hectare is likely to remain between 45 and 50 quintals per hectare. (HT Photo)

They said the yield would be hit in only those areas where it was flattened due to rain and hailstorm.

Last year, the district recorded 41.74 quintals per hectare yield, which was the lowest in the past 10 years. However, despite exceeding the average yield of the last rabi season, the average yield of this season will be the second lowest in the last one decade.

Last year, the entire state witnessed sharp dip in crop yield due to early arrival of summer and heat wave. Though there are no such conditions in this rabi season, the crop is badly damaged due to rain and hailstorm in some areas.

The district witnessed unprecedented hailstorm and downpour in last week of March, which flattened and damaged the crop in the area.

As per figures of the agriculture department, the district witnessed 57.67 quintal yield in 2019-20, 58 quintal in 2018-19, 55.52 quintal in 2017-18, 55.57 quintal in 2016-17, 48.02 quintal in 2015-16, 48.09 quintal in 2014-15, 54.98 quintal in 2013-14 and 51.69 quintal in rabi season of 2012-13.

Randeep Singh of Sangatpura village said, “I had sown wheat in five acres, and I get 50-kg yield per acre. Some of my neighbour farmers have got 45-kg yield from an acre.”

Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh said, “The yield of flattened crops is being reported between 20 and 40 quintal and yield of standing crops is near the expected numbers.”

“We estimated a yield of 53 quintals per hectare, but the farmers are getting nearly 50 quintals yield per hectare. Some farmers are also reporting 60 quintals from a hectare. Therefore, the average yield will not go below that of last year and will remain between 45 and 50 quintals,” said the Chief Agriculture Officer.

