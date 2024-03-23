Sangrur hooch tragedy: EC seeks immediate report from Punjab CS, DGP

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday sought an immediate report on the Sangrur hooch tragedy from Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma and director general of police Gaurav Yadav through state chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C on Saturday wrote to chief secretary Anurag Verma and DGP Gaurav Yadav, seeking an immediate preliminary report followed by a detailed one regarding the Sangrur hooch tragedy that has claimed 20 lives. (HT file photo)

The Punjab CEO has written to the chief secretary and the DGP and sought an immediate preliminary report followed by a detailed one regarding the incident that has claimed 20 lives since Tuesday.

Sibin said 20 victims are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Sangrur and Patiala district since the tragedy surfaced.

The casualties have been reported from Gujran, Tibbi Ravidaspura and Dhandoli Khurd villages in Dirba and Sunam blocks.

The police have made six arrests in the case so far.

The AAP government in the state has been under fire from the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the tragedy.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Excise Act.

A four-member special investigation team (SIT), led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Gurinder Singh Dhillon, has been set up to probe the case.

Police said with the arrests made until Thursday, it had busted a gang that had just started selling spurious liquor in the area with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The gang could have affected the conduct of the elections by luring voters, the police said in a statement.