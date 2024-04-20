Sangrur jail clash: Punjab human rights panel issues notice to ADGP, prisons

A day after two prisoners were killed and two others were injured in a clash that broke out in Punjab’s Sangrur district jail on Friday night, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) issued a show-cause notice to additional director general of police (ADGP), prisons, Arun Pal Singh. Four jail inmates were rushed to Sangrur civil hospital, where doctors declared two brought dead, on Friday night. (ANI Photo)

Taking a suo motu cognizance of the incident, the commission termed the clash a distressing development. “The commission, deeply concerned by these tragic events, has undertaken a thorough examination of the circumstances leading the incident,” the notice to the ADGP, prisons, read.

It has sought a comprehensive report on the matter at least a week before the next hearing scheduled on May 10.

After Friday’s incident, four inmates were rushed to Sangrur civil hospital, where doctors declared two inmates, identified as Harsh and Dharminder, brought dead.

Inmates Gagandeep Singh and Mohammad Sehwag were seriously injured and referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Requesting anonymity, a doctor said that the nature of the wounds suggests they were inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.