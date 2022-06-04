Sangrur LS byelection: Rajoana’s sister enters fray as SAD candidate

Death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur, 46, will contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate.

A SAD delegation, including Sikander Singh Maluka, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Harish Rai Dhanda and Prabhjot Singh Dhaliwal, called on Kamaldeep Kaur in Ludhiana on Saturday morning and conveyed the party’s decision to field her as the SAD contestant for the June 23 byelection.

After meeting her brother in the Patiala jail, Kamaldeep Kaur consented to contesting the election.

The last date for filing nominations is June 6.

Recently, an organisation pursuing the release of Sikh political prisoners had also urged her to contest the byelection.

Talking to the media after the meeting, SAD leader Dhanda said, “We conveyed the party’s decision to her and asked her to contest so that the cause of Sikh political prisoners can be highlighted. She appreciated the party’s decision but wanted to consult her brother before confirming.”

Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is on the death row in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination, had appealed to electors to vote for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the run-up to the assembly elections earlier this year. Rajoana had made the appeal while visiting a gurdwara in Ludhiana on January 31 to attend the bhog ceremony of his father, Jaswant Singh, who had passed away on January 22.

Rajoana was sentenced to death in July 2007 after being convicted for his involvement in the explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that had killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995.