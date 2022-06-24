Sangrur LS bypoll: CM Mann’s segment Dhuri led with 48.3% turnout
At 48.3%, Dhuri — represented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann — recorded the highest turnout among the nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on Thursday.
Malerkotla was placed second with 47.7% polling and Sunam came third with 47.2%, while Barnala lagged behind with 41.4% turnout, the final figures for the byelection released on Friday revealed.
The bylection was necessitated after Mann surrendered the Lok Sabha seat on getting elected to the state assembly from Dhuri, defeating sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is also the Congress candidate in the bypoll.
Though Dhuri was placed last with just 18% polling till 1pm, voting picked up later in the day. Among other assembly segments, Dirba recorded 46.8% polling, Sangrur 45%, Bhadaur 44.5%, Mehal Kalan 43.8% and Lehra 43.1%.
Overall, the turnout in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency stood at 45.3% , with 7,10,825 voters exercising their right out of the registered 15, 69, 240, said returning officer Jitendra Jorwal. Men led with 49% turnout as compared to 41.3% among women. Among the 50 transgender voters, only nine exercised their right.
This was the worst turnout in Sangrur since 1991, when only about 11% voters cast their ballot amid militancy in the state. In the seven general elections and byelections held thereafter, the turnout remained between 62.5% (1999) and 77.2% (2014). The previous election saw 72.4% turnout (2019).
Haryana Police home guard booked for rape in Fatehabad
Fatehabad police on Friday booked a home guard of the Haryana Police for allegedly raping a woman. In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Fatehabad, said that a person in her locality had tested positive for Covid in 2020 and the entire lane was sealed. Fatehabad women's police station in-charge Aruna said the accused home guard has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384, 450 and others.
Moderate rainfall likely in Pune over weekend
The India Meteorological Department Pune has forecasted that ghat regions may experience heavy rainfall on June 25. According to weather department officials, Pune city is also likely to experience moderate rainfall this weekend. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of India Meteorological Department Pune, said that the overcast of clouds is likely on June 25 and June 26. According to IMD officials, Pune district has a warning of heavy rainfall till June 25.
Punjab Budget session: Denied motion on law and order, Congress MLAs stage walkout
The Aam Aadmi Party government came under fire from the opposition Congress over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state on the opening day of the budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday. The AAP government's defence was mounted by Sunam MLA Aman Arora who claimed a decline in the rate of crime. “This is a serious situation,” leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said.
SKM-led farmers hold protests against Agnipath in Haryana
On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, hundreds of farmers associated with various farm organisations took out protest marches in different Haryana districts on Friday against the central government's Agnipath scheme introduced for recruitment in the armed forces. In Karnal, farmers led by Bharitya Kisan Union's (Tikait) Haryana president Ratan Mann took out a protest march from Jat Bhawan to mini secretariat. In Rohtak, SKM and khap leaders also actively participated in the protest.
9 mobile phones seized from 6 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
At least nine mobile phones have been recovered from six inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during inspections conducted on June 16 and June 21. Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, Satnam Singh, said that they conducted a surprise check on June 16 and recovered three mobile phones from the possession of inmates identified as Abhishek Kumar, Fateh Singh, Deepak Sharma and Lovepreet Singh.
