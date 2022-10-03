Sangrur MC officials accused of protecting interests of encroachers

Sangrur City residents cried foul after the local government department allegedly assured the encroachers of changing the building bylaws to legitimise their illegally constructed commercial properties.

The residents, led by social activist Jasinder Sekhon (57), also alleged that the executive officer (EO) of Sangrur Municipal Council was protecting the interests of the encroachers instead of taking action against them.

In a press conference, the residents urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order an inquiry into the alleged wrongdoing in the local municipal council.

The residents informed that according to the existing bylaws commercial buildings can only be permitted on roads having a minimum width of 60ft.

However, Sekhon alleged that several illegally constructed showrooms and other commercial ventures have mushroomed in the city, especially on club road and Prem Nagar, located in front of the district administrative complex.

She said that the vigilance officer of the local government department told the Sangrur civic body to take action against the illegal encroachers, but nothing happened.

“Instead of taking action against them, the EO gave the encroachers time, and they went to the court and got a stay. The EO was supposed to seal the buildings, but he chose to protect the interest of the encroachers. Besides, the encroachers also approached the senior officials of the department, who told them that the authorities will reduce the mandatory limit on the width of the road to 40ft to give the encroachers relief,” she claimed.

Harvinder Singh Sekhon (90), a resident, said, “We want to meet the CM to apprise him of the grim situation and corruption in the Sangrur Municipal Council. We are demanding a probe into the properties of the officials of the local civic body.”

Sangrur MC, executive officer Bal Kishan said, “We are taking action against encroachers as per law. Anybody can check or probe my properties, I have nothing to hide. Besides, I am not aware of any meeting of encroachers with the department.”