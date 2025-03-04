Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj lodges complaint against man who accused her of graft

Sangrur AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj has lodged a formal complaint against a man who had accused her of taking ₹30 lakh bribe on the pretext of making him the president of the Bhawanigarh Truck Union but later failing to do good on the promise. Sangrur AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj has lodged a formal complaint against a man who had accused her of taking ₹ 30 lakh bribe on the pretext of making him the president of the Bhawanigarh Truck Union but later failing to do good on the promise. (HT File)

The man, who had gone live on social media with the allegations, later attempted suicide.

Referring to a video being circulated on social media in which the man purportedly recorded another person returning two suitcases full of cash to him, MLA Bharaj questioned the source of the money. She also called for an income tax investigation into the matter.

The MLA further alleged that some people were trying to blackmail her.

In reference to the man’s claims that her assistant Gurpreet Singh had taken the bribe money on her behalf, the MLA said, “I have only one PA, Gurwinder Singh Chatha. I’m not running from anything.”

The MLA had earlier stated that Gurpreet Singh no longer works for her.

Meanwhile, over 500 people staged a protest against the MLA in Phagguwal village, the man’s native place. He remains hospitalised with his condition stated to be critical.

The victim’s sister-in-law has dismissed the MLA’s claims as baseless and unfounded.

Former Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla condemned MLA Bharaj as well as the AAP leadership in the state. “For seven days, someone has been fighting for his life, but no one from the government has given a statement,” he said.

Punjab BJP vice-president Arvind Khanna said, “We have recordings of Manjeet Singh Kaka and Gurpreet Singh with MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj. An open inquiry should be conducted into this matter.”

He also expressed concerns over the lack of an FIR. “We also urge an income tax inquiry to trace the origin of the money involved,” Khanna said.