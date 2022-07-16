Sangrur MP should apologise for calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann should tender an unconditional apology for calling legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.
The minister for higher education and languages announced that the state government will bestow martyr status on Bhagat Singh for the supreme sacrifice he made for the sake of country’s freedom.
During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” when he was a legendary martyr.
“Try to understand, Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the national assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not..,” Mann had said in Karnal.
“A newly elected MP has disrespected the sacrifices of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the independence of the country,” said Hayer.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann.
“Every Sikh, every Punjabi & every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam S Bhagat Singh. Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of our quom’s unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle. @SimranjitSADA is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world,” Sukhbir Badal said in a tweet.
BMC to install five new air quality monitors in city by year end
For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to install and operate five of its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city by the end of the year, as part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan. This will take the total number of AQI monitors in Mumbai city and suburbs to 26.
Gangster Goldy Brar uploads video, says Moose Wala not a martyr
The key accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, gangster Goldy Brar on Friday uploaded a video on social media platforms claiming that the singer had offered Brar ₹2 crore to settle the animosity between their gang and the singer over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Brar has shot the video in dim light by covering his mouth and head.
Railway guard rails to secure Churchgate-Virar route
In a bid to secure railway tracks and property from theft, the Western Railway will be installing metal guard rails along the Churchgate-Virar route tracks. The Western Railway has recently floated a tender for the laying of rails and recouping of the loosened track sections on the suburban railway. The Western Railway had recently also removed speed restrictions for the operation of train services on its local train network.
We’ll drink to that! Century-old pyaus in zoo to get renovated
Mumbai Four century-old pyaus (drinking water fountains) inside the Byculla zoo are set to get a new lease of life soon, marking the completion of the first phase of the Mumbai Pyau Project. In a bid to restore these century-old structures, the BMC had launched its Pyau Project in 2020. Pyaus are drinking water fountains that could be seen along the streets of Mumbai (then Bombay) during the 19th and 20th century.
Sena seeing double: Shinde reinstates office bearers sacked by Uddhav
After engineering a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and walking away with over two-thirds of the party's 55 legislators. Eknath Shinde has started making his own organizational appointments, overriding those made by Uddhav Thackeray. On Friday, Shinde reinstated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as the Thane district chief of the Shiv Sena. Mhaske had resigned as the Thane district chief after Shinde launched his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last month.
