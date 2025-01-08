Sangrur panchayat secy arrested for accepting 20K bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau arrested panchayat secretary Prithvi Singh, posted at the BDPO office in Moonak, Sangrur district, for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. The bribe money was intended to be shared with another accused, Davinder Bansal, an audit inspector, at vigilance bureau police station Patiala range.

According to an official spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau, the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Gurwinder Singh, a resident of village Maha Singh Wala in Moonak, and husband of the former sarpanch. The complainant alleged that Prithvi Singh had demanded bribes in exchange for auditing development works carried out by the village panchayat during the previous tenure.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry into the complaint, the team laid a trap, during which Prithvi Singh was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered against both Prithvi Singh and Davinder Bansal at the vigilance bureau police station in the Patiala range. The arrested officials are expected to be produced in court tomorrow, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.