Thursday, May 01, 2025
{Sangrur sewage overflow} AAP councilor among 6 taken ill

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
May 01, 2025 07:54 AM IST

The problem, which has affected around 3,000 households, hasn’t been resolved for the past six days, said councillor’s husband Ghansham.

Aam Aadmi Party’s ward 21 councillor Salma Rani and five others were taken ill owing to damaged sewer pipes which left drinking water contaminated and streets inundated in Sundar Basti of Sangrur district, residents said on Wednesday.

Sewage water overflows in the streets of Sundar Basti in Sangrur district in Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Sewage water overflows in the streets of Sundar Basti in Sangrur district in Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The problem, which has affected around 3,000 households, hasn’t been resolved for the past six days, said councillor’s husband Ghansham. He said Salma Rani and others were vomiting and had diarrhoea-like symptoms.

When contacted, Lalit Mittal, sub-divisional officer, water supply and sewerage board, said, “Two lines were broken. One of them has been restored. A test shows water is clean now. The situation will fully improve after the work on the second line is completed.”

Darshan Singh Kangra, an area resident and national president of Ambedkar Mission, said a similar problem had left a woman dead in the area in August 2023 when several people were hospitalised.

