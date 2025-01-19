Sangrur shocker: Relatives bludgeon 21-year-old woman to death with brick

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with brick by her relatives at her residence in Sangrur’s Rampura Jawaharwala village on Thursday night, over a property dispute. Kunti Devi, 21, who was bludgeoned to death with bricks in Sangrur’s Rampura Jawaharwala village on Thursday night. (HT File)

As per information, the victim was at home with her mother and brother when her paternal uncles, Kashmir Singh and Ramfal Singh, grandfather, Sarwan Singh, and grandmother, Murli, barged in around 11.30 pm. They allegedly started arguing with the family and then charged towards Kunti Devi and attacked her repeatedly with a brick.

They fled after some neighbours rushed in after hearing the commotion.

Kunti Devi was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The four accused were later caught and charged under Section 103(1) (murder), 331(8) (house trespass), and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.