Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Sangrur teacher arrested for sexually harassing Class 7 girl

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:00 am IST

Acting on the complaint, police booked the teacher under Sections 74 (outraging modesty), 75 (2) (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting modesty) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police have arrested a teacher of a private school in Sangrur’s Dirba for sexually harassing a 13-year-old female student and threatening to kill her.

The matter came to fore after the girl’s mother approached the police with a complaint.
The mother narrated that her daughter, a student of Class 7, was refusing to go to school. When coaxed, she revealed that her teacher had been sexually harassing her, pursuing her for friendship over phone and even touching her inappropriately.

The woman further alleged that the teacher also threatened her daughter with death.

Acting on the complaint, police booked the teacher under Sections 74 (outraging modesty), 75 (2) (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting modesty) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Meanwhile, after learning of the allegations, the head granthi of the area, along with others, reportedly entered the school premises and assaulted the teacher, leading to another FIR against the assaulters. The granthi has been arrested.

The teacher, who sustained injuries in the assault, is receiving treatment at the Sangrur civil hospital, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the other individuals involved in the assault.

