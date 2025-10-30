Sangrur youth missing in US found dead

The body of Karandeep Singh, 19, who had been reported missing in the US since October 8, has been found. The body of Karandeep, who hailed from Mandvi village in Sangrur, was found in a river in Salem, Oregon, US, on Tuesday.

The deceased had travelled to the US through the unauthorised donkey route. As per the family, Karan was just 16-17 years old when he left for the US in 2023. His family said that he was the sole earner and that they had spent ₹55 lakh to send him abroad. They even sold their entire 2.5-acre landholding for this purpose.

The family received the news on Tuesday. Amandeep Singh, the uncle of the deceased, said, “We got this information through his friends, who claimed Karandeep jumped into the river in front of them.”

“He used to talk to his mother daily. He can’t jump into the river. He wasn’t like that,” he said.

Karandeep’s father, Charanjeet Singh, who is a driver, said, “My son could not have jumped into the river. They are not telling the truth and their claim is a tactic. We spoke to him on October 8, a missing report was filed, and we were informed about the body on Tuesday.”

The family now demands that the body should be brought back so that they could perform the final rites. The family is also seeking justice through government intervention with the US authorities, and financial assistance.

Baljeet Singh, a social worker from Mandvi village, said, “As per the family of the deceased, the body is in such a condition that it might not be possible to bring it back, as it remained in water for a long time.”