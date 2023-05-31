Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Sanitary worker, two aides held for robbing employer of 20,000

Ludhiana: Sanitary worker, two aides held for robbing employer of 20,000

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2023 01:16 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Amit, Pardeep Kumar of Rajiv Gandhi Colony and Bittu alias Bahubali of Ram Nagar of Mundian

The Focal Point police arrested a sanitary worker and his two aides for robbing a shopkeeper of 20,000 after injuring him with a sharp-edged weapon. The police recovered 17,000 in cash, one bike and two sharp-edged weapons used in the crime from their possession.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point, stated that Satish Gupta, 42, of Jivan Nagar filed a complaint that the accused had robbed him of ₹20,000 in cash after barging into his home.
Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point, stated that Satish Gupta, 42, of Jivan Nagar filed a complaint that the accused had robbed him of 20,000 in cash after barging into his home. (Getty images)

The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Amit, Pardeep Kumar of Rajiv Gandhi Colony and Bittu alias Bahubali of Ram Nagar of Mundian.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point, stated that Satish Gupta, 42, of Jivan Nagar filed a complaint that the accused had robbed him of 20,000 in cash after barging into his home. The accused also injured him with the sharp-edged weapon. The police lodged an FIR under Sections 452, 379-B and 34 of the IPC against the accused and initiated an investigation.

The SHO added that the police on Monday arrested the accused.

Satish Kumar stated that he owns a building where he built labour quarters and rented it out to the labourers. Ankit works as a sanitary worker in the quarters. On May 27, the accused knocked at the door. When he opened the door, the accused overpowered him. He fled after robbing them.

The inspector added that Bittu alias Bahubali is already facing trial in a case of rape lodged against him in 2021 at police station Focal Point.

Sign out