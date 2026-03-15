Sanitation lapses: Heads roll at Sector 26 mandi following Kataria’s surprise visit

Chandigarh :A surprise inspection at the vegetable market in Sector 26 by Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria found sanitation lapses leading to stringent action against several of its employees on Saturday. An explanation has also been sought from the secretary, market committee, Chandigarh, regarding discrepancies observed during the inspection. During the visit, Kataria observed shortcomings in the management and upkeep of the market. (HT Photo)

As part of the action taken, two employees of the Chandigarh Market Committee were suspended, an outsourced sanitation worker was terminated and a private firm was fined ₹50,000 after sanitation lapses were noticed during the surprise inspection at the Sector-26 grain, fruit and vegetable market by Kataria.

Following the inspection, the secretary, agriculture, directed the market committee administrator to initiate action against employees responsible for sanitation work at the mandi.

Accordingly, the services of Harvinder Kumar, an outsourced sanitation inspector responsible for sanitation work at the Sector-26 mandi, were terminated. Raj Kumar, an auction recorder, and Madan Lal, employees of the Market Committee, were placed under suspension.

The administration also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on M/s Daksh Detective and Security Services Private Limited and issued the firm a show-cause notice asking why its sanitation tender should not be cancelled for failing to maintain cleanliness at the mandi as required under the service level agreement.

Show-cause notices were also issued to Gurminder Singh, mandi supervisor; Karambir Singh, auction recorder; and Dheeraj Kumar, kandaman, for failing to supervise sanitation work at the market.

During the visit, Kataria observed shortcomings in the management and upkeep of the market.

Later, during a meeting with officials at Lok Bhawan, the administrator showed photographs and videos taken during the inspection and directed officers to identify areas requiring improvement and take corrective measures in a time-bound manner. He also emphasised fixing responsibility on officials concerned to ensure better management and sanitation at the mandi.