Sanitation workers contractual hiring: Protesters ‘gatecrash’ MC’s office in Ludhiana

Chaos erupted at the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday morning as protesting sanitation workers forced their way into the premises, leading to a scuffle, injuries, and damage to government property. The protesters attempted to lock the office and broke the main glass door, pushing their way inside the MC Zone D office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The protest, led by Vicky Sahota, Punjab state head of the Rashtriya Safai Karamchari Mahasangh, began around 10.30 am. The group gathered outside the office, demanding an end to contract-based recruitment of sanitation workers. They stated their agitation intensified after a 72-hour ultimatum and a formal memorandum issued last week went unaddressed.

Despite police presence and appeals for restraint due to the Model Code of Conduct, protesters escalated their actions. They reportedly attempted to lock the office, and when zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon tried to intervene, a group allegedly vandalised the office gate, breaking glass and pushing their way inside.

Police intervened to control the situation, resulting in minor scuffles and injuries to both protesters and law enforcement personnel. Deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar Chaudhary arrived and requested additional force. Subsequently, six protesters, including Sahota, were detained.

The incident disrupted operations at the MC office, leaving employees and visitors shaken. Officials confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in the vandalism.