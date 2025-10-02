Edit Profile
    Sanjay Gupta gets additional charge as Himachal chief secretary

    Gupta, who assumed the additional charge on October 1, has also been posted as additional chief secretary (town and country planning and housing

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 3:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
    Sanjay Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge as chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh, a day after Prabodh Saxena retired from the post.

    Sanjay Gupta (File)
    Gupta, who assumed the additional charge on Wednesday, has also been posted as additional chief secretary (town and country planning and housing). He earlier served as chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and also held the additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director of the Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation. The latter charge has now been assigned to 1994-batch IAS officer Onkar Chand Sharma.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sanjay Gupta Gets Additional Charge As Himachal Chief Secretary
