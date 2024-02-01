Sanjay Kundu reinstated as Himachal DGP

Sanjay Kundu was reinstated as the Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) on Wednesday three weeks after being transferred to the Ayush department as principal secretary following a high court order in a case filed by a Palampur-based businessman. Himachal DGP Sanjau Kundu (HT File)

A notification restoring him as the state police chief has been issued, officials said on Wednesday.

His transfer order issued on January 2 has been withdrawn in compliance with a Supreme Court directive of January 12 that set aside the Himachal Pradesh high court order to remove him as DGP over allegations that he tried to pressure businessman Nishant Sharma, who apprehended threat to his life.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had passed the order after hearing Kundu’s plea, challenging a January 9 order of the high court that had dismissed his petition for a recall of the earlier direction to remove him as police chief.

The Supreme Court, while setting aside the high court direction to remove Kundu from the post of DGP, directed that Kundu shall exercise no control whatsoever in respect of the probe to be carried out in the matter by a special investigation team (SIT).

On January 9, the high court had dismissed the review petition to recall the orders of December 26, 2023, directing the home secretary to transfer them to other posts where they have no opportunity to influence the investigation.

In his complaint, businessman Sharma had alleged threat to him, his family and property. He had also questioned the role of the Kundu, who had allegedly made calls to him, asking him to come to Shimla.

Earlier, a case of defamation was registered against Sharma on the complaint of the DGP for harming his reputation and attempting to malign his image.